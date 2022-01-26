Agent Training Program Launches To Support Growth Of International Students In The Province

CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan launched the Saskatchewan Agent Training Program to solidify partnerships with global recruitment agents who work with the post-secondary education sector to attract international students to study in the province.

"The Saskatchewan Agent Training Program supports the economic recovery and population growth goals of Saskatchewan's Growth plan by increasing the number of international students studying in our province," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This program is a key component of the new International Education Strategy which supports the post-secondary education sector in achieving their student recruitment goals."

Through the program, recruitment agents will build their knowledge on Canadian laws and immigration, as well as the benefits of studying, living, and working in Saskatchewan. By having well trained recruitment agents offering consistent and high-quality service, prospective students will be further supported and informed when choosing Saskatchewan as a destination.

Through this program, institutions will be able to focus on marketing their programs and will continue to build their relationship with their recruitment agents. Increasing the number of international students in Saskatchewan will support the post-secondary education sector in achieving their student recruitment goals.

"Government support through this new program will strengthen the University of Saskatchewan's presence and reputation internationally," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Peter Stoicheff said. "The Saskatchewan International Training Program will help attract high quality students to our campus, diversify perspectives in our classrooms and enhance the education experience for everyone - all of this contributes to the growth of our province's workforce."

"The University of Regina currently welcomes students from nearly 100 countries to our campuses," University of Regina President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "These students bring a variety of experiences, knowledge and perspectives that strengthen our learning and research culture, diversify our communities, and create a global network of engaged citizens either living in or closely connected to Saskatchewan. We are excited to build on this longstanding and proud tradition by working with the province on this initiative that will enhance recruitment agents' ability to support international students wanting to study here."

"Saskatchewan Polytechnic is excited for the launch of the Saskatchewan Agent Training Program," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "Ensuring that today's students have the cultural competencies to understand and interact with other cultures is critical. Saskatchewan Polytechnic has worked to increase its international student enrolment, to foster study abroad opportunities, and to participate in international project work."

"Ensuring that agents are well prepared to accurately represent what this province has to offer creates an extension of the high-quality service that Saskatchewan institutions pride themselves on," President and CEO of Cumberland and Parkland College Dr. Mark Hoddenbagh said. "By providing agents with this training, students will be well served from the first point of contact with that agent right through to their graduation."

The Ministry of Advanced Education is partnering with the Canadian Bureau for International Education to deliver this training. By March 2024, up to 270 recruitment agents are expected to be trained through the Saskatchewan Agent Training Program.

