WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 36.25 (58) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System to establish collaborative engineering programs involving the University of Wisconsin-Stout and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Technical Colleges
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb891
You just read:
SB891 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges - 2022-01-26
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.