SB365 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Senator Marklein - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 196.504 (1) (b) and 196.504 (2) (d); to renumber and amend 196.504 (2) (c); to amend 24.40 (3), 86.16 (6), 196.504 (1) (c) 2., 196.504 (2) (a) and 196.504 (3) (intro.); and to create 196.504 (2) (c) 1. b., 196.504 (2) (c) 3., 196.504 (2) (f), 196.504 (2e) and 196.504 (2t) of the statutes; Relating to: the broadband expansion grant program. (FE)