AB911 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 102.11 (1) (am), 102.11 (1) (f) 1. and 102.39 (title); to renumber 102.05 (3), 102.15 (1) and 102.16 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 102.11 (1) (f) 2. and 102.39; to amend 46.275 (4m), 46.277 (3r), 46.281 (1k), 46.2897 (3), 46.995 (3), 73.0301 (1) (d) 3m., 73.0301 (1) (e), 102.04 (1) (b) 1., 102.04 (1) (b) 2., 102.05 (1), 102.05 (2), 102.11 (1) (intro.), 102.13 (1) (b) (intro.), 102.15 (title), 102.17 (1) (c), 102.17 (1) (cg), 102.17 (1) (cr), 102.18 (2) (a), 102.18 (3), 102.43 (6) (b), 102.61 (1g) (a) 2., 102.80 (1) (d), 102.81 (4) (b) (intro.), 102.81 (4) (b) 2., 102.81 (5), 102.82 (1), 108.227 (1) (f), 108.227 (1m) (intro.), 108.227 (3) (a) 3., 108.227 (5) (a), 108.227 (5) (b) 1. and 108.227 (5) (b) 2.; to repeal and recreate 102.17 (1) (ct); and to create 73.0301 (1) (d) 15., 102.11 (1) (ap), 102.13 (1) (b) 6., 102.16 (1) (b) 2., 102.33 (2) (b) 7., 102.81 (4) (c) and 108.227 (1) (e) 16. of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the worker's compensation law and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment

Important Actions (newest first)

