International Best-Selling Book ‘Warrior Entrepreneur’ Joins Firebird Book Award Circle of Winners

The book is written by former U.S. Marine, Firefighter, and Serial Entrepreneur, Zachary Green.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zachary Green is pleased to announce his international best-selling book, Warrior Entrepreneur , has joined the coveted Firebird Book Award circle of winners.Zachary Green is a former U.S. Marine, Firefighter, and Serial Entrepreneur from Hilton Head, South Carolina. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and is the founder and former CEO of MN8 LumAware/Foxfire – growing the company from the truck of his car to over $30 million in organic sales and $5 million in venture funding. The product line is now distributed by The Home Depot and counts the US Government, Walmart, Kroger, General Electric Aircraft Engines, and Procter and Gamble as customers.In his most recent news, Zachary Green’s wildly popular book, Warrior Entrepreneur, an inspiring book for business risk takers, continues to be honored – this time as first place winner in two Firebird Book Award categories, Business Entrepreneurship & Small Business, and one second place standing in the Business Motivational category. This recognition is in addition to the successful launch of the book a few months ago, where it launched on Amazon.com’s categories as the number one book for Entrepreneurship and Small Business/Entrepreneurship. Green’s book also launched at the top spot internationally in Australia and is among the top three books of its kind in Canada. Its success is now global as it launched in the #1 position in other countries such as Japan, Spain, Germany, and the UK.“I think the book is resonating with people because we have all had adversity in our life,” Green says. “My experiences as an entrepreneur, a US Marine, and as a firefighter showed me how to use that adversity to grow and prepare me for my crucible. Risk, struggle, grit, and bravery are the traits that teaches all of us to be warriors and overcome the obstacles we encounter in life and in business.”Over the years, Green served several years as a U.S. Marine and was a Lieutenant in his local fire department. It was when he lost vision of the exits and his fellow firefighters in a smoke-filled room that he received an epiphany for launching his first start up.Throughout Warrior Entrepreneur, Green is transparent about his personal struggles starting businesses. Readers are taken on a wild ride through the ups and downs of launching a business, including a time when Green mortgaged his home and maxed out his credit cards. He triumphs because of his ability to face adversity as a warrior, never giving up to the enemy — fear and anxiety. This all came to a head in late 2020 when he almost died from Covid and was hospitalized for several weeks.“As I was literally on my deathbed, I reflected on all of the things I have achieved in my life and how the warrior spirit allowed me to conquer my challenges,” Green states. “I want the stories in this book to inspire others on how to embrace and learn from adversity. Whether you are a stay-at-home mom, a blue or white collar employee, or just someone who wants to change their life’s trajectory, the lessons, stories, and research found in this book will inspire you to become your best self.”“The book highlights how we all have our individual crucible — a turning point in their life — which changes their forward trajectory,” he continues. “It is in the crucible that you transform and grow or fall to the bottom of the abyss and suffer the consequences.”The warrior principles in Green’s book can translate into any career or business. He is the founder of two startups and mentor of start-ups, particularly those whose founders are Veterans or First Responders. One of his companies, LumAware, has grossed over $30 million, with products used by over 80,000 firefighters and three of the nation’s largest retailers.Warrior Entrepreneur also shares the ups and downs of well-known entrepreneurs, ranging from Walt Disney to Thomas Edison to Elon Musk. He also shares stories from FBI agents, White House special envoys, Spartans, and even the first ever female US Marine Corps infantryman. Readers can gain encouragement by reading about others’ triumphs over adversity.For additional information on Warrior Entrepreneur, please visit https://www.warriorentrepreneurbook.com/ , or visit https://www.amazon.com/Warrior-Entrepreneur-Lessons-Battlefield-Boardroom-ebook/dp/B09DHJ6QW1/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=warrior+entrepreneur&qid=1632241565&sr=8-2 to purchase a copy.About Zachary GreenZachary Green’s knack for entrepreneurship has led to his testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee. He received the prestigious President of the United States “E” award in Washington, D.C. from President Trump for his exporting success and has been honored as Exporter of the Year by the Ohio Small Business Administration. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich named Green Entrepreneur of the Year and the Obama White House named Green as one of ten entrepreneurs to represent the U.S. at the Global Entrepreneur Summit.