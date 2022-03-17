The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran in North Dakota Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If Before 1982 the Veteran Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

For a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer to get compensated they must have been diagnosed within the last 12 months and their asbestos exposure must have occurred prior to 1982.” — North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in North Dakota to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste if prior to 1982 he had significant asbestos exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. A financial compensation claim like this might exceed $100,00 and this does not involve suing the navy. To qualify it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "For a Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer to get compensated they must have been diagnosed within the last 12 months and their asbestos exposure must have occurred prior to 1982. In addition, they must be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work. If the individual-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in North Dakota include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public utility workers, welders, Camp Grafton, Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, machinists, mechanics, auto/truck repair technicians, and pipefitters. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in North Dakota. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.