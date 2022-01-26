Parental Mental Health Awareness Day Organized To Drive Awareness Around Mental Health for Parents
Wingwomen and a growing list of partners are collaborating for Parental Mental Health Awareness Day on March 3rd, 2022.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The women’s health platform, Wingwomen, in partnership with notable women’s health advocates, businesses, and mental health professionals today announced Parental Mental Health Awareness Day on March 3rd, 2022.
As the Omicron and Deltacron Variant Sweep the world prolonging the COVID 19 global pandemic, parents need support now more than ever amidst an ongoing mental health crisis. Since the spring of 2020, nearly half of parents (48%) said the level of stress in their life has increased compared with before the pandemic. Similarly, (31%) adults report that their mental health has worsened compared with before the pandemic. (75%) of polled that they could have used more emotional support than they received since the pandemic started, with 82% of fathers stating they were significantly more likely to say they could have used more emotional support than mothers at 68%. Parental Mental Health Awareness Day will highlight the concerns parents are facing. It will also drive conversations around the importance of self-care, and serve to provide resources and peer support for parents who are facing burnout.
On March 3rd, Wingwomen, and our partners will highlight statistics around how parents and their mental health has been impacted during the pandemic. Additionally, some partners will share methods to manage stress and overwhelm and encourage parents to seek support from mental health professionals. All partners will also be listed in a searchable directory on the Wingwomen platform, making it easy for parents to search advocates and professionals to help them manage their care.
Learn more at https://www.mywingwomen.com/parentalmentalhealth
About Wingwomen
Wingwomen is a health-focused social media network, with a directory of health-related businesses, which offers access to peer support, women's health advocates, and health businesses, to women. Our mission is to provide access to women to self-advocate for their health, so they in turn can improve their wellness outcomes and thrive in their day-to-day life
