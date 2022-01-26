Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,437 in the last 365 days.

Parental Mental Health Awareness Day Organized To Drive Awareness Around Mental Health for Parents

Parental Mental Health Awareness Day is March 3rd, 2022

Wingwomen and a growing list of partners are collaborating for Parental Mental Health Awareness Day on March 3rd, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The women’s health platform, Wingwomen, in partnership with notable women’s health advocates, businesses, and mental health professionals today announced Parental Mental Health Awareness Day on March 3rd, 2022.

As the Omicron and Deltacron Variant Sweep the world prolonging the COVID 19 global pandemic, parents need support now more than ever amidst an ongoing mental health crisis. Since the spring of 2020, nearly half of parents (48%) said the level of stress in their life has increased compared with before the pandemic. Similarly, (31%) adults report that their mental health has worsened compared with before the pandemic. (75%) of polled that they could have used more emotional support than they received since the pandemic started, with 82% of fathers stating they were significantly more likely to say they could have used more emotional support than mothers at 68%. Parental Mental Health Awareness Day will highlight the concerns parents are facing. It will also drive conversations around the importance of self-care, and serve to provide resources and peer support for parents who are facing burnout.

On March 3rd, Wingwomen, and our partners will highlight statistics around how parents and their mental health has been impacted during the pandemic. Additionally, some partners will share methods to manage stress and overwhelm and encourage parents to seek support from mental health professionals. All partners will also be listed in a searchable directory on the Wingwomen platform, making it easy for parents to search advocates and professionals to help them manage their care.

Learn more at https://www.mywingwomen.com/parentalmentalhealth

About Wingwomen
Wingwomen is a health-focused social media network, with a directory of health-related businesses, which offers access to peer support, women's health advocates, and health businesses, to women. Our mission is to provide access to women to self-advocate for their health, so they in turn can improve their wellness outcomes and thrive in their day-to-day life

Adonica Shaw
Wingwomen
+1 415-843-7190
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Parental Mental Health Awareness Day Organized To Drive Awareness Around Mental Health for Parents

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.