Best-selling CLE Author Pens Second Children’s Book in the series Chronicling Life-Changing Dog Rescue Adventure

Book cover

book illustration

book illustration

Rescue dog tells his own story in a children's book

I thought I was saving his life and in the end he rescued me back and my life was forever changed.”
— Leslie Yerkes
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How far would you go to rescue a junkyard dog? Best-selling author, speaker and organizational business coach, Leslie Yerkes, found out in 2013 when she discovered a forgotten, feral South African Mastiff eking out a subsistence living in a neighborhood factory field.

Yerkes‘first children’s book, “Lost, Found & Forever: When You Make a Promise, Keep It,” chronicles her heartwarming journey rescuing the oversized and undernourished pooch who -- in the end – wound up rescuing Yerkes. Big Boy, as he came to be known, eventually joined Yerkes, her other dog Buddha Bear, and her aging mother, as a family member. “Lost, Found & Forever: When You Make a Promise, Keep It”, has won the hearts of children, adults, animal lovers and several publishing award this year.

This real-life rescue story couldn’t end with the first book but is retold by Big Boy himself in “Your Forever Dog: How It Feels When Someone Loves You”. This highly illustrated, hard cover, heartwarming story – targeted for animal lovers of all ages. The 45-page hardcover book tells the story from the voice of Big Boy the rescue dog, available now on Amazon and at www.YourForeverDog.com for $19.99.

This adventure of rescuing Big Boy changed Leslie’s life and she has devoted the last eight years to becoming an animal rescue advocate, in addition to maintaining her busy client schedule as owner of Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc. in Bratenahl, Ohio.

Three more books about Big Boy are in development. Book three is “You Left Footprints on My Heart: the Story of Life After Big Boy.” Book four: “Tales from a Junkyard Dog” is from Leslie’s perspective. Book five is “The Amazing Adventures of Curious Crook, a cheeky French Bulldog,” about a little dog with a big personality who channels Big Boy. Yerkes’ books are published by Lost Dog Books, Bratenahl, Ohio.

About Leslie Yerkes & Lost Dog Books
Leslie Yerkes (www.LeslieYerkes.com), is author of the award-winning “They Just Don’t Get It” (2005), the Best-Selling “301 Ways to Have Fun at Work” (1997) both from Berrett-Koehler Publishing, and four more business books. Leslie works with organizations to grow healthy organizations, re-direct enterprises that have gone off course and help steer companies through periods of rapid change. She is a sought-after coach, consultant, and facilitator for developing leaders and managers, devising strategy, developing systems and enhancing capability. Her mission is to create healthy and sustainable working environments and working relationships. She frequently contributes content to media outlets and travels internationally as a lecturer and keynote speaker. Leslie also serves as an adjunct professor on the faculty of the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Executive Education.

Illustrations by the talented Traci Harmon-Hay www.traciharmonhay.com

Request a book, schedule an interview, or learn more, contact: Leslie Yerkes at catalystconsultinggroupinc@gmail.com, www.leslieyerkes.com 216.849.9551

Leslie Yerkes, 216.849.9551, catalystconsultinggroupinc@gmail.com

Leslie A. Yerkes
Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc.
+1 216-849-9551
catalystconsultinggroupinc@gmail.com
