Shield Roof Solutions Sponsors Wounded Warrior Project to Support Veterans and Service Members

Shield Roof Solutions is now a Proud Partner and Corporate Champion of Wounded Warrior Project

Veterans and service members deserve the best treatment and support available, and Shield Roof Solutions is proud to support the WWP to expand the services available to these local and national heroes”
— Marc Niemann, General Manager
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting the heroes who have served our country in recent military conflicts, Shield Roof Solutions is a new corporate sponsor of the Wounded Warrior Project. The project advocates for veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness or wound while serving in the military on or after Sept. 1, 2001.

“Veterans and service members deserve the best treatment and support available, and Shield Roof Solutions is proud to support the Wounded Warrior Project to expand the services available to these local and national heroes,” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions, which is known for its durable American steel PODROOF kits as well as its line of awnings, carports, covers and more for shelter and protection.

More than 52,000 servicemen and women have been injured in recent military conflicts while more than 500,000 live with the invisible wounds of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and another 320,000 experience debilitating brain trauma. To that end, the Wounded Warrior Project offers programs including adaptive sports, combat stress recovery, government affairs, financial education, peer and family support, and physical and mental wellness services. It has directly served 200,000 registered warriors and family support members since 2003.

According to the project, “advancements in technology and medicine save lives—but the quality of those lives might be profoundly altered. The numbers speak for themselves, because not every warrior can. With the support of our community of donors and team members, we give a voice to those needs and empower our warriors to begin the journey to recovery.”

Dedicated to supporting nonprofits and communities across the region, Shield Roof Solutions also provides financial and/or volunteer support to Catholic Relief Services, Habitat for Humanity, Feed My Starving Children and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers custom roofing products recognized for their strength, security and durability. Shield Roof Solutions is proud to support Catholic Relief Services, Habitat for Humanity, Feed My Starving Children and Northern Illinois Food Bank. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.shieldup.co



