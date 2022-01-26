T-series and Hefty Entertainment, Hungama Digital Media entity set to launch NFTs

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio announced its foray into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in association with HEFTY Entertainment a division of Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, with 90 Million+ monthly active users(MAUs) across music, gaming & video joins hands with T-Series which has the world’s largest subscriber base on YouTube with a total subscriber base of over 395 Million users with an equally large community of 75 Million followers on social media across Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.







This industry-first foray for the global digital entertainment industry will witness the two leaders raise the bar of entertainment creation and consumption via Hefty Entertainment - A Web 3.0 initiative by Hungama. This has been done in partnership with Polygon Studios, the NFT and gaming arm of Polygon focused on growing the NFT industry involved in sectors such as fashion, art, music, media and entertainment, and gaming. Polygon is - the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

This strategic partnership between the two companies is built on a long-standing 20-year association between T-Series and Hungama. Joining forces to create the next big digital revolution, T-Series and Hungama shall leverage their extensive global distribution network and an enviable library spanning two lakh songs and 65,000 music videos and 150+ films across Indian languages.

Hefty Metaverse will be built with the vision of fostering an ecosystem that helps to collaborate, interact and engage with flourishing web 3.0 communities that transitions consumers into the metaverse. This will see Hungama create NFTs, rare collectibles and ‘money can’t buy experiences’ and unlocking special moments from T-Series’ vast catalogue of new and existing content.

Sharing his thoughts about the association, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director - T-Series commented, “We’re delighted to extend our alliance with Hungama, spanning two decades, and enable our community with access to the Metaverse. Having set the ball rolling, we look forward to expanding and enhancing the value of our content that leads to a further and rapid expansion of the global digital entertainment industry.

Speaking about the tie-up, Neeraj Roy, Founder – Hungama, shared, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with T-Series and establish ourselves as first-movers into the Metaverse of entertainment. We look forward to redefining content consumption with this Web 3.0 initiative as we find new ways to collaborate and engage with fans. Our partnership with T-Series has strengthened with time. We’re very excited to hold hands with them to enter the metaverse.”

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Neeraj Kalyan, President T-Series, said “T-Series has demonstrated its leadership position on the back of innovation and adoption of new technology advancements as we have continued to drive distribution across ever evolving digital landscape. T-Series and Hungama’s partnership is built on mutual trust and we will continue to consolidate into more meaningful avenues, akin to our foray in the NFT space.”

The partnership aligns with Hungama's aim to explore and develop innovative ways to entertain and engage audiences across the world. Together with T-Series, the two shall redefine how content is created and owned as they remain a force to be reckon with in the global music, gaming & film industry.

About Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.:

Hungama is a leading digital entertainment company headquartered in Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India. Hungama’s portfolio covers a wide spectrum of services that have touched over a billion lives in more than 190 countries. These include Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Hungama Artist Aloud, Bollywood Hungama – the leading destination for entertainment news and Hungama Games – a developer, publisher, distributor, and marketer of mobile games. Over the years, Hungama Digital Media has garnered the trust of the investor community and has received investments from Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Xiaomi, Rare Enterprises and others.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the NFT and gaming arm of Polygon focused on growing the NFT industry involved in sectors such as fashion, art, music, media and entertainment, and gaming. We aim to bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 through investment, marketing, and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises beloved NFT projects, including Adidas, Kings of Leon, Logan Paul, Jack Dorsey, Amitabh Bacchan, WWF, Messi, Doctor Who, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Luis Suarez. NFT platforms such as OpenSea have supported fashion NFTs with Dolce & Gabbana, among other unique NFT projects.

For details, log onto https://heftyverse.xyz/

contact at heftyverse.xyz