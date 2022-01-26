Submit Release
DCI Investigates Rockwell City Subject Suffering Gunshot Wound

January 26, 2022

ROCKWELL CITY, IOWA - On January 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rockwell City Police Department was called to Casey’s General Store in Rockwell City for a subject needing help.  It was discovered that a male subject was suffering a gunshot wound.  He was taken by ambulance to the Stuart Memorial Community Hospital and later air lifted to a Des Moines hospital.  Rockwell City Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.  The case is currently under investigation with the assistance of the Rockwell City Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.  The victim is not being identified at this time, and is reported in stable condition.   

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

