DCI Investigates Rockwell City Subject Suffering Gunshot Wound

January 26, 2022

ROCKWELL CITY, IOWA - On January 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rockwell City Police Department was called to Casey’s General Store in Rockwell City for a subject needing help. It was discovered that a male subject was suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to the Stuart Memorial Community Hospital and later air lifted to a Des Moines hospital. Rockwell City Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The case is currently under investigation with the assistance of the Rockwell City Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The victim is not being identified at this time, and is reported in stable condition.