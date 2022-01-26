Mucus Clearance Devices Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 847.0 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Mucus Clearance Devices Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Mucus Clearance Devices Market are slated to top US$ 595.2 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 6.1% CAGR , the market size is projected to total US$ 847.0 Mn by 2028. The report has tracked Mucus Clearance Devices Market for a decade-old period of projection, 2022-2028.

According to a recent market research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), more than 5 million units of mucus clearance devices were sold in 2021. The sales will reportedly increase by a robust 7.7% in 2022, as per the Y-o-Y growth calculated in the report. A majority of the demand for mucus clearance devices is accounted by home care settings, followed by hospitals.

Attribute Details Mucus Clearance Devices Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 595.2 Mn Mucus Clearance Devices Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2028) ~6.1% Mucus Clearance Devices Market Size in Projected 2028 US$ 847.0 Mn

HFCWO & OPEP Mucus Clearance Devices Selling Prominently

Consistently increasing prevalence of cystic fibrosis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is a key factor responsible for the robust growth of the mucus clearance devices market. As per FMI’s analysis, cystic fibrosis generates the largest patient pool raising the demand for mucus clearance devices, accounting for almost half of the total sales. COPD also accounts for a significant volume share that roughly equates just-under a third of the mucus clearance devices market volume.



The demand for HFCWO (high-frequency chest wall oscillation) devices, which is more prominent in home care settings and hospitals, currently accounts for more than 1/3rd of the total market volume. The report also highlights a notable share of the sales accounted by OPEP (oscillating positive expiratory pressure) devices, i.e. over 1/4th of the total sales.

Scope of the Report

Forecast Period 2013-2021 Historical Data Available for 2022-2028

Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France,

Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand,

Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries,

Key Market Segments Covered Cycle Type, Indication, End User, and Region

Allergan

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Respiratory Technologies, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Electromed, Inc.

Monaghan Medical Corporation

Thayer Medical

VORTRAN Medical Pricing Available upon Request

On other hand, stringent regulatory guideline by FDA for the approval of medical devices is likely to act as roadblock for the mucus clearance devices market. In addition, lack of awareness about the symptoms of cystic fibrosis and COPD in developing economies is another factor that is likely to hamper the growth of the mucus clearance devices market. Furthermore, the treatment rate for respiratory disorders is much lesser in low- and middle-income countries, which is also hampering the growth of the mucus clearance devices market.

North America is the most prominent region in the global mucus clearance devices market, with over 2/5th of the total market volume. North America’s market for mucus clearance devices is followed by Europe and East Asia, and the report points to attractive opportunities residing in India, Brazil, and South Africa.

Key Players in Mucus Clearance Devices Market Focusing on Online Distribution Channels

Leading distributers and suppliers operating in the global mucus clearance devices market are eyeing opportunities in the E-commerce sector. Online introduction and sales of innovative mucus clearance devices is being practiced by several companies to minimize costs associated with supply, distribution, and operation. Online availability also tends to attract a wider consumer base as it enables products comparison, according to research.

The rising focus of the leading medical device manufactures to launch novel mucus clearance devices such as SmartVest is expected to lead to the robust growth of the mucus clearance devices market. Smart mucus clearance devices that are being developed on a similar line of SmartVest have the smartphone-connectivity feature that allows doctors and respective hospitals to have ready access to real-time data, which can be further provided to telemedicine service providers. According to the report, such advanced technology enabled innovations will play a crucial role in boosting demand for mucus clearance devices in the near future.

Hill-Rom Inc., the global leader in mucus clearance devices landscape, currently represents an approximate 35% share in the market revenue. The report also profiles several other prominent players competing in the mucus clearance devices market, which include Allergan plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Respiratory Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical, Electromed, Inc., Monaghan Medical Corporation, Dr. Burton Healthcare LLC, Actegy Limited, Westmed, Inc., International Biophysics Corporation, Thayer Medical, R. Cegla GmbH & Co. KG, Medical Acoustics LLC, VORTRAN Medical, and PARI Medical Holding GmbH.

