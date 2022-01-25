Submit Release
Idaho Fish and Game will host spring/summer Chinook fisheries public meetings, request public input in February

Don’t miss an opportunity to attend one of six public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2022 spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages.

Free pizza and refreshments will be provided. Biologists will discuss what they learned from last year’s Chinook salmon season, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like, and strategies they could use to manage this year’s Chinook run. As always, input from anglers is important to help ensure the Chinook salmon run is managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate in this amazing fishery.

In addition to this, biologists will also give presentations that we think anglers will be interested in, such as: “What is happening with sea lions?” and “What is our ocean looking like?”

Meeting details

  • Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., and presentations will begin shortly after.
  • The meeting will continue until all angler comments are collected and/or addressed. In the past, these meetings have lasted about two hours. 

Meeting locations and dates are as follows:  

Date City Location
Feb. 15 Riggins City of Riggins Community Center – 2nd Floor, 121 Lodge St.
Feb. 16 Lewiston Idaho Fish and Game Office, 3316 16th St. 
Feb. 17 Orofino Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, located west of Ahsahka Bridge. 
Feb. 23 Coeur d'Alene Idaho Fish and Game Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave.
Feb. 23 Nampa Idaho Fish and Game Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd.
Feb. 24 Cascade Valley County EOC building, 108 W. Spring St.

 

