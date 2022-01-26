Ammonium Sulphate Market Registers Growth amid Increasing Application in Pharmaceutical Sector
Growing demand for protein purification by precipitation will fuel the ammonium sulphate market growthJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing need for additives to extend the shelf-life of baked products is driving the growth of the ammonium sulphate market
As per a study by FMI, the global ammonium sulphate market is exhibiting steady growth and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.9 billion by the end of 2031. The market for ammonium sulphate is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period 2021 to 2031.
As per a study by World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.5 million people died from diabetes in the year 2019. As ammonium sulphate plays a major role in protein purification for the production of insulin, the growing incidence of diabetes and increasing need for insulin will bolster the demand in the ammonium sulphate market.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) federal regulation codes, ammonium sulphate is proven safe to be used as an acidity regulator in flours and bread, thus, bolstering confectionery and bakery industries. This is expected to intensify the demand for ammonium sulphate.
Asia Pacific is dominating the global market and held dominant share of 29.03% in 2020. Increasing agricultural production, rise in confectionary food consumption and increasing dependency on nitrogen-based fertilizers are the key factors driving the growth in the region.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-we-1236
“Global leaders in the ammonium sulphate market are increasingly investing in new technology for increasing production rate to cater to the rising demand for surface disinfectants amidst coronavirus outbreak,” says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways
The U.S. is leading the global market due to the rising demand for high utility of ammonium sulphate from the bakery & confectionery industry and increasing farming activities.
Increasing demand for wood preservatives and better water treatment is spurring the growth of ammonium sulphate market in the U.K.
In Germany, the rising need for developing novel nitrogenous fertilizers to improve the fertility of the soil is bolstering the market growth in the country.
China is leading the market in Asia Pacific, owing to the high demand for fertilizers due to the presence of the largest arable land in the world, 118.9 thousand hectares.
Caprolactam-based production is dominating the segment on the back to increasing adoption for manufacturing nitrogenous and compound fertilizers.
Key Drivers
Rising demand for nitrogen-rich fertilizers will fuel the demand for ammonium sulphate.
Increasing demand for wood preservatives will escalate the market growth.
Booming confectionery and bakery industry will create sales opportunities for ammonium sulphate.
Growing need for better disinfection and water treatment will drive the market growth.
Key Restraints
High toxicity of ammonium sulphate is a factor restraining the market growth.
Risk of polluting the soil due to excessive use of ammonium sulphate hinders the growth of the market.
Increasing environmental awareness and the non-eco-friendly nature of ammonium sulphate might affect the market growth negatively.
Discover more about the ammonium sulphate market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/western-european-buyers-eying-asian-suppliers-for-uninterrupted-ammonium-sulphate-supply-market
Competitive Landscape
Key players are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to cater to the increasing demand for ammonium sulfate in various applications and forming long-term partnerships with end-users to strengthen their supply chain channels. For instance,
Evonik Industries AG, launched its new products lines named, “INFINAM TI 3100 L” and “INFINAM ST 6100 L”, to deal with 3D printing using photopolymers in April 2021,
In March 2021, Ube Industries announced that they have agreed to jointly build fueling stations and start the supply of ammonia marine fuel in Japan under a consortium of companies named Ube Industries, and Uyeno Transtech Co., Ltd.
Leading players profiled by FMI operating in ammonium sulfate market include:
Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Fibrant)
JSC KuibyshevAzot
UBE Industries, Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
China Petrochemical Development Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)
JSC “Grodno Azot”
Grupa Azoty
Domo Chemicals
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-we-1236
More Insights on FMI’s Ammonium Sulphate Market
The latest market study on global ammonium sulphate market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of
By Production Process
Caprolactam
Coke Oven Gas
Gypsum
Neutralization & Others
Region
North America.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU-5
BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
NORDIC (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
Rest of Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Japan
APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan)
China
India
ASEAN Countries
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APEJ
MEA
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
Iran
Rest of Middle East & Africa
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-we-1236
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/western-european-buyers-eying-asian-suppliers-for-uninterrupted-ammonium-sulphate-supply-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/western-european-buyers-eying-asian-suppliers-for-uninterrupted-ammonium-sulphate-supply-market
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here