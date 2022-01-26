Environmental Consulting Services Market Demand Rises As Countries Invest In Tackling Global Warming And Climate Change As Per The Business Research Company's Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers environmental consulting services market size, environmental consulting services market forecasts, major environmental consulting services companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the environmental consulting services market, countries globally are collaborating for cooperative efforts to tackle global warming and climate change, which is expected to drive the demand for environmental consulting services during the forecast period.

For instance, the European Union has extensive environmental laws governed under the European Environmental Law and SAARC countries have developed the Agreement for Energy Cooperation (Electricity). In January 2020, the Saudi Arabian National Waste Management Center, Eastern Province Municipality and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin incorporated waste control and waste recycling sports inside the Eastern Province of the country. The aim is to recycle 81% of municipal stable waste and 60% of production and demolition waste by 2035. Also, in 2021, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together 120 world leaders and over 40,000 registered participants to tackle issues on climate change including the science and solutions towards a sustainable, low-carbon world. In 2021, India and France collaborated to launch an initiative aimed at environmental protection. Countries globally have started to significantly integrate climate change regulations and policies as part of their law-making process, positively impacting the environmental consulting services market.



North America was the largest region in the environmental consulting services market, accounting for 40.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ECS market will be Eastern Europe and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.8% and 14.5% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and South America.

The global environmental consulting services market size is expected to grow from $56.39 billion in 2021 to $63.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the environmental consulting services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact. The global environmental consulting services market share is expected to reach $93.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The global environmental consulting services market is fairly fragmented, with a number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.69% of the total market in 2020. AECOM was the largest competitor with 4.89% share of the market, followed by Wood Group PLC, Arcadis, Jacobs, WSP GLOBAL INC., Tetra Tech, Stantec, Environmental Resources Management, Ramboll and Mott Macdonald Group Limited.

Companies in the environmental consultancy services market are constantly innovating and developing new services, such as carbon footprint management, maintaining cultural heritage, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), marine environment, landscape architecture, and noise and vibration management. Furthermore, companies are also innovating new industry specific methods to manage waste, such as wastewater treatment specific for the chemical, dairy, paper and pulp and mining industries. For instance, GE’s wastewater treatment and metal removal technologies enable manufacturing companies to reuse treated water and recover metals such as lead, copper, chromium and iron for commercial use. Such services are customized according to locations, environmental concerns, business industry, client requirements, and dynamic government regulations.

TBRC’s global environmental consulting services industry report segments the market by type into site remediation consulting services, other environmental consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence; by end users into mining, manufacturing & process industries, energy & utilities, government & regulators, infrastructure & development, others; by service provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide environmental consulting services market overviews, environmental consulting services market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, environmental consulting services market trends, environmental consulting services market drivers, environmental consulting services market restraints, environmental consulting services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

