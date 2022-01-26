More about Department of Revenue Announces Additions to Leadership Team

State Revenue Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden has announced two additions to the leadership team of the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Frances Watson will serve as the Assistant Deputy Commissioner for External Operations.

Ananias Williams III will serve as the Chief Information Officer.

“These critical roles will help the Department continue to fulfill its mission to administer the tax laws of the state of Georgia fairly and efficiently in order to promote public confidence and compliance while providing excellent customer service,” said Commissioner Crittenden.

Frances Watson

Frances Watson serves as the Assistant Deputy Commissioner for External Operations for the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR). Prior to DOR, Ms. Watson served as the Chief Investigator of the Investigations Division for the Georgia Secretary of State. The Chief Investigator manages the division consisting of civilian Inspectors and POST certified Investigators. The team is responsible for Inspections and Investigations relating to Elections, Securities, Charities, Corporations, and various Professional License holders.

Ms. Watson became a POST certified law enforcement officer in 1986 while serving as a Police Officer with the City of Roswell Police Department where she progressed through the ranks. Retiring from the City of Roswell in 2012 as a Lieutenant with over 29 years of service.

Ms. Watson received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kennesaw State University. And completed the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the Management Development Program at the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute. Ms. Watson is a member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Ananias Williams III

Ananias Williams III serves as the Chief Information Officer for the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR). He is experienced in the strategic guidance of innovative, robust, and secure information technology solutions across global environments. He provides leadership for information technology governance, delivery of IT services, information security and compliance to support enterprise business functions for DOR. Prior to joining DOR, he served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Georgia Department of Human Services, where he provided leadership on cloud modernization, data analytics, business development and IT alignment. He previously served as the Assistant Chief Information Officer for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and IT leadership in the private sector leading Software as a Service (SaaS) initiatives.

Mr. Williams’ technology experience spans various business areas in both the public and private sectors. In those areas, he provided consulting and directed IT solutions for health and human services, risk management, finance, and the energy sector. He is also an active participant in several organizations that promote the advancement of technology through community engagement.

Williams is a volunteer for civic organizations and a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in the Fleet Marine Force. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and holds a Master of Information Technology. He is a member of Atlanta Regional Commission's (ARC) Regional Leadership Institute and American Public Human Services Association (APSHA) Emerging Leaders.