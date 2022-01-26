MassDEP Fines Nahatan Development of Newton for Asbestos Violations at Former Church Convent Demolition Project in Norwood 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed Nahatan Development, LLC, of Newton a $20,140 penalty for violations of asbestos regulations that occurred as part of the demolition work it conducted at the site of the former St. Catherine Siena Convent, located at 253 Nahatan Street in the Town of Norwood.

Nahatan Development purchased the former convent with the intent to demolish the structure and build a condominium complex there. The company and its contractors abated some asbestos-containing materials, but during the demolition, asbestos-containing pipe insulation that was concealed in the interior walls became comingled with the general demolition debris at the site, contaminating the debris pile. MassDEP testing confirmed that the debris contained asbestos materials. During its investigation, MassDEP determined that the company failed to remove the asbestos-containing pipe insulation from the building prior to demolition, allowed dry pipe insulation to be stored on the ground, and failed to properly containerize the pipe insulation in leak-tight containers, as required by regulation.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay $17,140 of the penalty with the balance suspended for one year provided it has no further violations, and the company must ensure that it performs all asbestos abatements in compliance with state regulations.

“Development companies must follow all abatement regulations when asbestos-containing materials are discovered before and during demolition and construction activities,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, Director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen, and following the required work practices is imperative to protect both workers and the public. As this settlement demonstrates, failure to follow the asbestos regulations will result in significant penalties.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

