Ramp Closure on the US-250 North to I-70 EB Beginning Thursday, January 27

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a ramp closure on US-

250 North to I-70 Eastbound from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, January

27th. This closure is being implemented to finish installing Right-of-Way Fence on the

structure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.​

