Female-led Canadian firm LyricVids Media reaches 100 million views
Female-led Canadian firm LyricVids Media reaches 100 million views on videos produced for some of the biggest music artists of all time.HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LyricVids Media is a Canadian animation studio and digital agency based in Toronto/Hamilton, run by founders Jessica Robert and Anthony Craparotta. This creative power couple have created a platform with a small team of talented animators and illustrators that serves artists and record labels all around the world. In addition to Robert, who acts as Creative Director for the agency, the team boasts a 50% female make-up, which is rare in the animation industry.
Robert and her team of video producers have created dynamic and memorable visuals for current superstars including Ed Sheeran, Drake, Jason Derulo, Adam Levine, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Tiësto, Ty Dolla $ign, Usher, 24KGoldn and MGK. The LyricVids Media team has also breathed new visual life into iconic hits from legacy acts like Aretha Franklin, Stevie Nicks, Ray Charles, Olivia Newton-John, Paul Anka and Foreigner. In terms of cultural impact and breadth of repertoire, Robert is one of the most prolific creative directors in the music industry today.
At the completion of 2021, LyricVids Media crossed the 100 million Youtube views threshold. On reaching this career milestone, Robert commented:
“The fact that 100 million people out there in the world have viewed our videos is so surreal, and beyond a dream come true for me. From our humble beginnings in 2015, I always knew LyricVids had the potential to be something big, but never would I have imagined I'd be creating dope art for some of my all-time favourite recording artists.
“Another big milestone this year was moving into our new office and expanding our in-house team. Every day I get to mind-meld with fellow creatives to dream up new visuals for some of the biggest names in the music industry. I'm so grateful to have such amazing, talented colleagues to share these accomplishments with.
“I've grown so much as an artist in the past seven years with LyricVids, learning new software and techniques, and expanding my creative capacity beyond what I thought was possible. I finally understand the Maya Angelou quote, ‘You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have,’ and truly feel like all these projects have unlocked a part of my brain, allowing me to become my best creative self. I can't wait to see what the rest of this decade brings.”
Combined with impressions gained on other social media platforms, Robert and the team at LyricVids Media have reached this 100M mark several times over and are chasing the goal of one billion views.
“We're looking forward to that point where everyone in the world that cares about music and video has seen one of our pieces,” Craparotta said. “We think we could reach that point by the end of this year.”
Photos & Media: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x3w1msix11t31wc/AADyYkzpozbK4Z1eCKfYUgZea?dl=0
Link For Notable Work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QIbxwNQR0s&list=PLGnlhfNJayetSZK3T7gxqJDpJohB7yWR4
Contact: Blog@LyricVids.com for additional media / quotes or comments.
LyricVids Media Company Website: https://www.lyricvids.com
Anthony Craparotta
LyricVids Media
+1 6473908423
email us here