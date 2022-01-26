U.S. District Court sponsors civics education event

On January 19, 2022, 48 students from West Fargo’s Sheyenne High School participated in a civics education event organized by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal at the Quentin M. Burdick Federal Courthouse in Fargo.

The program, developed as part of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts national educational outreach, is designed to encourage civil debate and critical thinking.

Some students served as attorneys and argued their position before a judge, while a jury, made up of the rest of the students, listened, deliberated, and declared a victor.

Read more at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/Civics_Education_Program.pdf