Attention GWG L Bond Investors: Law Firm Iorio Altamirano LLP Investigates L Bonds Issued by GWG Holdings Inc.

Brokers and their firms can and should be held liable for unsuitable investment recommendations that harm customers”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iorio Altamirano LLP, a leading securities arbitration law firm that represents investors, is continuing to investigate potential claims involving investments in L Bonds offered by GWG Holdings, Inc. Iorio Altamirano LLP is currently representing investors in filing claims against broker-dealers involving allegations of unsuitable recommendations of GWG L Bonds. The law firm encourages individuals who have purchased L Bonds issued by GWG Holdings, Inc. to contact the firm to review their legal rights.
On January 15, 2022, GWG Holdings, Inc. missed interest payments of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million to L Bond owners. In a filing with the SEC, GWG Holdings, Inc. disclosed that it has 30 days to make the payments, or it will be in an event of default. However, in a notice letter sent to investors on January 24, 2022, the company indicated that it would take “at least three to six weeks,” and possibly longer, for the company to identify and consider alternatives. The notice appears to indicate that GWG Holdings does not intend to make the missed interest and maturity payments within the 30-day grace period. The uncertainty regarding future L Bond interest payments while the firm continues to defer requests for redemptions is troublesome.
GWG Holdings, Inc. has also announced that the company is once again halting the sale of L Bonds, which the company relies on to a significant extent to provide it with liquidity.
In addition, GWG Holdings, Inc. announced that its independent auditor, Grant Thornton, LLP, resigned on December 31, 2021, and that the company would likely not complete its required financials for the SEC on time. GWG failed to timely submit its 2020 annual report as well.
As it remains unclear what, if any, future distributions investors of these alternative investment products will receive back, Iorio Altamirano LLP continues to investigate potential claims on behalf of investors.
Investors can potentially recover investment losses by filing FINRA arbitration claims against broker-dealers that sold GWG L Bonds. Upon information and belief, broker-dealers selling the GWG L Bonds may have received large commissions. These brokerage firms had a duty to properly vet the GWG L Bonds offerings before recommending them to customers.
“When making an investment recommendation, brokers are obligated to put the interests of their customers first,” according to New York securities arbitration attorney August Iorio, managing partner of Iorio Altamirano LLP.
“Brokers and their firms can and should be held liable for unsuitable investment recommendations that harm customers,” added Jorge Altamirano, managing partner of Iorio Altamirano LLP.
