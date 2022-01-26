Solix, Inc. Net Promoter Customer Survey Results in 14th Consecutive ‘World Class’ Ranking
Highly positive customer response and grading in the latest Solix Net Promoter Survey has earned the Company its 14th consecutive “World Class” ranking for customer service. Solix received an overall score of 88.2 for the Q3 2021 survey which categorizes scores above 70 as “World Class” level of service.
Respondents to the survey represented the full scope of Solix’ customers including public sector clients responsible for recovery and assistance programs as well as public entities providing critical assistance for utilities, technology and medical services along with commercial service providers operating in a range of industries including utilities, healthcare and telecommunications.
Asked to evaluate and describe their experiences with Solix and the quality of services provided during the previous quarter, feedback included Solix delivering “excellent quality and service," "amazing follow-through," and "great communication," while being "flexible and dependable" and "very responsive” as “a great partner.”
One client responded, “Solix has been a great partner with us over 10 plus years. They have always gone above and beyond with anything that we have asked or expected.” Another client wrote that Solix “saved me a lot of money when I don't have a lot of extra money.”
In addition, Solix utilizes an IVR survey application that allows for efficient implementation and continuous improvement in the delivery of services to our clients. Through this technology, we efficiently collect post-interaction customer satisfaction data. To date, Solix averages an 88%-96% ‘high-satisfaction’ rating.
Solix is a best-in-class business process outsourcing firm providing program management, technology solutions, consulting, and customer care for clients throughout the United States. Solix offers expert support for a range of government funding programs as well as services and skilled specialists that support recovery initiatives after natural disasters or a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Solix helps maximize the performance, efficiency and results of eligibility-based enrollment programs while utilizing customized processes and technologies to ensure transparency and compliance.
For more information about Solix, please visit www.solixinc.com or call 800.200.0818.
