MetaMew – Home of MetaDream – Worlds Beyond Our Own Coming Soon to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

MetaMew ($MMEW:$MMEW)

THE FUTURE OF THE METAVERSE, CRYPTOCURRENCY AND SOCIALISING HAVE NOW MERGED WITH OUR REALITY.” — MetaDream

USA, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaMew – Home of MetaDream – Worlds Beyond Our OwnComing Soon to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)$MMEW Pre-Sale: Now Live on Pinksale The MetaMew team are delighted to announce that the $MMEW presale is now available on Pinksale.The presale will run from January 19th to January 29th, with a 150 BNB Softcap and a 300 BNB Hardcap.MetaMew ($MMEW) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that takes the tokenomics of many successful projects, improves on them, and then combines them with a huge marketing campaign.MetaDream is a Social P2E Metaverse that incorporates $MMEW as its in-game currency. Within MetaDream, you can rent or buy land, buy, sell, or trade NFTs, and visit Galleries where users can showcase their creations in a fully customised environment. The future of the Metaverse, Cryptocurrency and Socialising have now merged with our reality.Website: www.MetaMew.net Telegram: https://t.me/metamew Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaMewBSC Email: info@metamew.netMetaDreamA brand-new future awaits!We present to you a virtual world like you've never seen before, powered by MetaMew.The future of the Metaverse, Cryptocurrency and Socialising have now merged with our reality.Users will be able to enter MetaDream by creating their own 3D avatar. Once they enter, they will be able to rent or buy land, buy, sell, or trade NFTs, and visit galleries where individuals can present their creations in a completely personalised space.Our world is your world, and you can use our advanced world-building tools to construct your own areas to invite and share with others. You will not only be able to purchase items in-game using $MMEW tokens, but you will also be able to earn them as you play and explore.MetaMew ($MMEW)MetaMew $MMEW is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that combines and enhances the tokenomics of numerous successful projects.When comparing other projects to ours, we wanted to make sure that we could significantly improve $MMEW by combining strong contract protocols with high-quality marketing.By simply holding a $MMEW balance over time will result in a consistent interest yield through reflections. This also encourages investors to increase their holdings over time by making additional purchases because the interest return is relative to the quantity of supply they hold.Following MetaMew’s official launch, a group of notable members of the community will be assembled.We want to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in the team and collectively agree on decisions for the project’s future.Any community member with the ability and time to contribute to MetaMew or MetaDream will be invited to help build and enhance our vision.The contract prohibits any additional minting, making an increase in supply impossible.Tokenomics7% Buy Tax1% Reflections, 1% Liquidity, 1% Buyback, 1% Burn, 1% Lotto, 1% Development and 1% Marketing.14% Sell Tax1% is Reflected, 1% is Burned and 1% goes into the Lotto pool.The remaining balance is then evenly split among the Liquidity, Buyback, Development and Marketing.1% ReflectionsThis means that simply holding $MMEW allows your balance to increase over time.It deducts 1% from each transaction and distributes it to each $MMEW holder. The amount received from this 1% reflection is calculated based on the holder's current balance of $MMEW.1% LiquidityThe liquidity tax collects 1% of each transaction and distributes the proceeds to increase the liquidity pool.When a swap threshold is reached, the contract takes some of the stored tokens and sells half of them to the liquidity pool in exchange for BNB. The acquired BNB is then paired with the remaining half of the tokens and deposited in the liquidity pool.1% BuybackThe $MMEW tokens collected through the buyback tax are swapped into BNB, which is then used to buyback $MMEW tokens.It saves 1% of the taxed tokens from each transaction in the contract so that once a sell takes place, a portion of the buyback value is automatically used to purchase tokens back from the liquidity pool. These tokens are then immediately burned. This is configured in the contract to be triggered automatically on each sale, but it can also be configured to be used manually to boost the price of $MMEW.1% BurnThis means that each transaction permanently depletes the supply of $MMEW tokens.It works by taking 1% of every transaction and burning it by sending it to the burn address.0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000001Sending $MMEW to this address decreases the circulating supply indefinitely.Because the burn address has also been enabled for reflections. This means that the burn address, in addition to burning 1% tax from every transaction, also deducts tokens from the circulating supply through reflections, increasing the burn.1% LottoWith each $MMEW purchase, the buyer has the potential to earn even more $MMEW.It works by sending 1% of all transactions into a special pot within the smart contract. Every time a purchase is made after a certain threshold has been met, the buyer's number is rolled. If the buyer's roll is below a specific number, they will earn extra $MMEW tokens. When a buyer misses a roll, the lotto pot grows, increasing the chances of the next buyer winning even more $MMEW.1% DevelopmentAll present and future MetaMew and MetaDream developments will be funded through the developer tax.We decided to implement a smart contract mechanism that swaps 1% of transactions to BNB. All proceeds raised will be used to further the development of MetaMew and MetaDream.1% MarketingThe MetaMew & MetaDream marketing wallet will hold the resources necessary to promote MetaMew & MetaDream.In order to accomplish this, the smart contract will swap 1% of all transactions into BNB and deposit them into the marketing wallet. The funds raised through this protocol will be put in place to promote $MMEW through high-quality marketing strategies in order to attract new investors.Website: www.MetaMew.net Telegram: https://t.me/metamew Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaMewBSC Email: info@metamew.netMetaMew – Home of MetaDream – Worlds Beyond Our Own

MetaDream – Worlds Beyond Our Own - Pre-Sale: Now Live on Pinksale!