2022-01-25 14:48:55.307 Lottery Winner: 'I Never Thought I'd Win Like That!'

2022-01-25 14:48:55.307

A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a “300X” Scratchers ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 10 Flat River Drive, in Park Hills.

“I never thought I’d win like that!” he exclaimed, noting the game had stuck out to him.

”It just looked good,” he said. “It felt right.”

“300X” is a $30 game with over $45.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $3 million and a second-tier prize of $100,000.

The winner shared he might use some of the winnings to buy a lake lot with a cabin in Missouri.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $4.8 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Francois County, visit MOLottery.com.