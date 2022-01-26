Industrial Pumps Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Industrial Pumps Market Size – USD 59,207.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increase in infrastructural developments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in urbanization and infrastructure developments coupled with high crude oil prices, growing energy efficiency by using pumps, growing FDI in emerging countries, increase in the number of water & waste treatment plants, and technological advancements by market leaders are expected to positively impact market growth

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Industrial Pumps market is forecast to reach USD 93,621.5 million by 2026. Industrial pumps find their application in various sectors and help in mainly transferring liquids from one location to another.

Technological trends like the introduction of magnetic drive pumps, intelligent pump systems, and next-generation industrial automation are boosting the growth of this market. Rapid infrastructural development is another driving factor. APAC countries are witnessing rapid construction which in turn is boosting the market for industrial pumps. Demand for industrial pumps from the process and manufacturing industries is a significant driving factor. The rise in product energy pumps for the transportation and extraction of oil and natural gas is having a positive effect on the market. An increase in crude oil price is also boosting the demand for the market as it fuels the energy sector’s revenue.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Industrial Pumps market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Industrial Pumps market.

Key participants include Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), ITT Inc. (U.S.), Suzler Ltd. (Switzerland), Titan Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Ebara Corp. (Japan), Weir Group PLC (Scotland), Schlumberger Ltd. (U.S.), Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.), and Clyde Union Inc. (Scotland) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The operation of an intelligent motor-pump system in an integrated, coordinated manner can achieve unprecedented and important capabilities for protecting critical processes, process equipment, operations personnel, and the environment. This system also provides a basis for dynamic optimization of critical operating and financial objectives such as long MTBF, low life-cycle cost, or low cost per gallon pumped. Future intelligent systems will provide the basis for next-generation CBM systems, future distributed intelligent systems, and autonomous, agent-based systems. These emerging trends are driving increasing automation in the industry

Water and wastewater treatment plants have a very large market share in the End Use segment. An increase in desalination efforts and regulations curtailing the dumping of industrial wastes will enhance the demand for industrial pumps in this sector

Oil and Gas occupy a significant market share and is forecasted to generate high revenues for the industrial pump market

The construction sector is forecasted to have a high CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecasted period. The construction boom being seen in the APAC region is pushing the demand for industrial pumps from this sector

Centrifugal pumps hold a major share of the Pump Type segment and are expected to maintain this leading position in the Industrial Pump industry during the forecast period

Growth in process manufacturing activity will result in an increase in demand for positive displacement pumps

With the increase in manufacturing and processing activities, demand for aftermarket parts will see an upswing, majorly for the chemical industry as they have harsh operating environments for workers, where industrial pumps are used extensively

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Industrial Pumps market on the basis of Type, Capacity, End Users, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Centrifugal Pumps

Reciprocating Pumps

Rotary Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Construction

Water and wastewater

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

