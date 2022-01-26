British Celebrity Hypnotherapist & NLP Hypnosis Trainer Jonathan Royle Launches Courses in Time Trance-Formation Therapy
After 32 years changing peoples lives British Hypnotherapist & NLP Hypnosis Trainer Jonathan Royle Launches Courses in Time Trance-Formation Therapy
For the first time he will also be sharing the Secrets and Strategies for Mind Therapy Success that the Late Dr. Brian Howard and the Late Delavar both imparted to him over the years”ROCHDALE, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born plain Alex William Smith on 13th August 1975 whilst travelling with Gandey's Circus in England, in 1989 aged just 14, Celebrity Hypnotherapist Jonathan Royle (as he is now known) became the youngest ever member of The Association of Professional Hypnotherapists & Psychotherapists (APHP) as founded by the Late British Hypnotist Dr. Brian Howard in the mid 1980's after studying their course and passing the entrance exam.
— Jonathan (Alex Smith) Royle
Over 32 years later and after having helped many thousands of people with almost every Habit, Addiction, Fear or Phobia you can possibly think of change their lives for the better, Royle aged 46 a resident of Rochdale in Greater Manchester, England has finally decided to teach others the powerful mind therapy treatment techniques that he has developed and perfected over the past 3 decades and which he has named "Time Trance-Formation Therapy"
Combining a Powerful blend of Past Life Regression Hypnosis, Future Life Progression Hypnotism, Suggestion Hypnotherapy, cutting edge Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) techniques and a whole bunch of new mind therapy approaches and techniques that he has dubbed "Mind Hacks to the Future" this unique course with Royle Hypnotist will take even the complete novice to Certified Advanced Master Practitioner level with ease.
For the first time he will also be sharing the Secrets and Strategies for Mind Therapy Success that the Late Dr. Brian Howard and the Late Delavar both imparted to him over the years before their deaths.
The course is going to be run over the Zoom video platform over 5 days on the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th March 2022 with each days live online classes running from 8pm until approx. 11.15pm United Kingdom time meaning that this will also be a suitable time for people all around the world to also attend live online.
Mind Hacks to the Future is approved, endorsed and accredited by the United Kingdom Board of Clinical Hypnotherapy (UKBCH) and the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine (IPHM) and all who attend will also gain bonus lifetime access to Royle's Elite Hypnosis Bootcamp online training portal where students can earn at no extra cost up to another 26 Professional Mind Therapy Qualifications.
And everything is covered by a full one year 100% satisfaction results driven money back guarantee, details of which can be seen in full along with testimonials from many of Royle's past students around the world and details of the "Mind Hacks to the Future" training course on his website.
