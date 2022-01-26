Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Statistics, Analysis To Reach USD 1.31 Billion Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Size- USD 830.4 Million in 2019, with CAGR of 4.3%. Product launches and research for advanced anhydrous aluminum chloride

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upswing in industrialization, increasing use of anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst, rise in domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments, increased use in consumer goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are key factors contributing to high CAGR of anhydrous aluminum chloride market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market was valued at USD 830.43 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is an odorless white crystalline solid, which is also known as aluminum trichloride. It often gives a yellow color due to contamination and is synthesized from gaseous chlorination of molten aluminum. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride is used as a catalyst in the processing of pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, polymers, flavors, and fragrances.

Flourishing apparel, construction, and automotive industry will contribute in anhydrous aluminum chloride market growth due to the wide application of the product in dyes & pigments, which are used continuously in textiles, paints & coatings, varnishes, etc. The product is also utilized in the cosmetics industry in synthesizing perfumes, deodorants, and other fragrances. Prompt changes in the lifestyle of people are likely to fuel the growth of the cosmetic industry in the coming years. The upswing in industrialization demands more for wastewater treatment solutions thus increases the demand for aluminum chloride and boosts the market. Stringent regulations have been imposed by the government on the usage of the product due to its hazardous and toxic nature for human health and environment. It hampers the growth of anhydrous aluminum chloride market size in the coming future.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

BASF SE, Kemira, Gulbrandsen, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Base Metal Group, Xiangshui Long Yang and Lynwon Group.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Dyes stuff and pigments have extensive applications in the construction, apparel, and automotive industry, which contribute to the growing trends in the future. On the other hand, fumed alumina has a wide range of applications as adhesives and sealant in paint & coatings, packaging, and other industries.

Asia-pacific is undergoing faster industrialization, urbanization, pharmaceutical, paints, and coating industries, which are driving the demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride for various applications and contributing to the growth in anhydrous aluminum chloride market.

Granule's form of the material is its dominating segment. This is mainly due to various applications where the granules are used, thus being more valuable than the powdered form.

The dyes and pigments segment is showing the fastest growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst to derive major dye intermediates.

Granule form segment of anhydrous aluminum chloride is valued at USD 3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly with a market share of 54.5%.

Rise in domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments. Also, China, Japan, and India are major producers and consumers of pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, and cosmetics in Asia-Pacific with CAGR of 5.2%.

Hydrocarbon resins are valued at USD 89.5 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 126.27 million in 2026 with steady growth.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry has always employed cutting edge of innovation. It has guided the scientific community as well as individuals to explore new aspects of nature. From medical supplies to paints to perfumes, everything is composed of chemicals. Both new chemical discovery and substance explorations are handled by the materials and chemicals industry. The materials and chemicals industry has always taken a forward-thinking approach, from discovering new compounds to creating new chemical combinations.

This industry includes polymers, dyes, lubricants, surfactants, resins, petrochemicals, bleaches, paints, plastics, soap, detergent, and acids, among other chemicals and chemical products. The materials and chemical industries are known for improving product physical characteristics. Magnetic, optical, structural, and catalytic properties are all altered to increase the product's overall efficacy. Leading players in the materials and chemicals industry have questioned the status quo and produced brilliant inventions that have altered the course of history. Advancement in the materials and chemicals industry can lead other industries in comprehending new types of matter. In this way, it creates a solid foundation for the advancement of society as a whole

Form

Granule

Powder

Applications

Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminium

Titanium Dioxide

Others

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

