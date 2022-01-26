UPDATED CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General James Urges ShrubBucket Customers to File Claims

ShrubBucket’s Bankruptcy Proceeding Extends Deadline for Consumers to File Claims to Secure Refunds for Undelivered Services or Products

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an updated consumer alert, urging New York customers of the online plant retailer, ShrubBucket, who are owed money for undelivered services or products to immediately file a claim in the company’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. ShrubBucket’s bankruptcy proceeding has extended the deadline for consumers to file claims and has set aside funds to repay affected consumers who file a priority claim. Consumers who were defrauded by ShrubBucket are encouraged to file priority claims by February 18th to secure refunds.

“ShrubBucket failed to deliver on its basic business services, but now consumers who were defrauded have a chance to get their money back,” said Attorney General James. “I urge any consumer who paid money to ShrubBucket but never received what they paid for to file a claim immediately. My office will not let companies get away with defrauding New Yorkers.”

ShrubBucket — an internet company based out of Ithaca, New York that sells plants, shrubs, and trees — filed for bankruptcy on June 18, 2021, but continued to wrongfully accept deposits from consumers up to a week before that bankruptcy filing. After receiving multiple complaints regarding the company’s practices, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) began an investigation. Upon review of ShrubBucket’s bankruptcy filing, OAG found that more than 2,000 consumers paid deposits in May of 2021, but the company never fulfilled its orders or provided refunds.

Attorney General James issued a consumer alert in September, urging ShrubBucket consumers to file a claim. With the extended deadline in ShrubBucket’s bankruptcy proceedings, OAG encourages affected consumers to file a claim to secure their refund.

If consumers previously filed proofs of claim for products that were paid for and never received, then they should file an unsecured priority claim. Consumers who have already filed unsecured claims but did not file a 507(a)(7) priority claim may amend their filing. To amend a claim, individuals will need to check the “yes” box in response to question number 4 and input their claim number (if known) to show that this is an amended claim. Additionally, they will also need to input the claim amount in response to question number 7 and check “yes” in the second box (labeled “up to $3,025...”) in response to question number 12 and input the amount on that line.

All proofs of claim should be completed and mailed to: United States Bankruptcy Court, James M. Hanley Federal Building, 100 South Clinton Street, Room 315, PO Box 7008, Syracuse, NY 13261-7008.