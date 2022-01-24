Submit Release
Public Comment on Proposed 2021-22 Addendum for the Consolidated State Plans due to COVID-19 under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965

Raleigh, NC

Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit an addendum of Section 1111 of the ESEA. The addendum will allow North Carolina to amend the ESEA consolidated State plan for the 2021-22 school year only, providing new provisions to the accountability determinations and school identifications. Specifically, the State is requesting amendments to the following areas:

  • Long-Term Goals (ESEA section 1111(c)(4)(A))
  • School Quality or Student Success Indicator (ESEA section 1111(c)(4)(B)(v))
  • Identification of Schools (ESEA section 1111(c)(4)(D))
  • Continued Support for School and LEA Improvement (ESEA section 1111(d)(3)(A))

Written comments shall be accepted through February 24, 2022.

Proposed 2021-22 Addendum

Interested persons may submit their written comments by February 24, 2022, until 5:00 PM using the link below:

