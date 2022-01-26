When Dee Bright Jr, founder of Dee Bright & Associates first moved to Florida back in 2018, he had no idea how much his business would expand in Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --When Dee Bright Jr , the founder of Dee Bright & Associates first moved to Florida back in 2018, he had no idea how much his business would expand in the Florida market. To his surprise, he got ranked as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the year in just a few years.Originally born in Dallas, TX but living in San Antonio, Bright found initial business success back in 2013 when his first company Project 1000 got ranked in the San Antonio business journal as one of the top website design firms in the city.Bright started doing graphic design as a hobby while attending college in Augusta, Georgia in 2007. This hobby quickly became a passion and then led to him receiving several paid gigs from it. As his skills improved, Bright started considering entrepreneurship as a way to bring in some income as a college student.What initially started out as a hobby grew into a full time business that led Bright to drop out of college to focus on the business full time.Fast forward to today, Bright now runs a marketing agency amongst several other businesses that aims to help entrepreneurs succeed in the online world.The success of his clients has led to him being ranked as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the year.Bright has partnered with Jerold Lee Jr of CET Consulting to put together a 6 week course that teaches service based entrepreneurs how to use social media platforms to create business relationships that convert into clientele.Students that have joined the course have reported success with the paid and free strategies being taught by Lee and Bright.As business continues to expand, Bright says “ It’s an honor to be recognized as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the year, but I couldn’t have made it without my students and the hard work they put in each day to implement the strategies being taught.”As social media platforms continue to add new features, Bright is confident of their skills to keep entrepreneurs abreast of the newest strategies and methods for growing a business online.