Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,929 in the last 365 days.

Pollock Clinics Offers Groundbreaking, Non Surgical Solution for COVID-19 Related Hair Loss

Hair thinning treatments in vancouver

Reverse hair loss with PRP

Reverse hair loss with PRP

Hair loss after COVID-19 infections has been widely reported as one of the possible long term effects.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may be surprising to many to learn that one of the long term effects of COVID-19 infection may be hair loss. In one study that looked at the long-term consequences of a COVID-19 infection, 22 percent of people who were hospitalized experienced hair loss six months after their infection.

Generally, any physical stressor or trauma that disrupts hormone levels in the body can trigger hair loss. However, continual stress and anxiety such as the one caused by the prolonged pandemic of COVID-19 can have a major impact on the entire body, including the hair follicles. Temporary hair loss is also common after a fever or illness, and fever is indeed a prevalent symptom of COVID-19. A few months after experiencing high fever or after recovering from the illness caused by COVID-19 infection, many people reported seeing noticeable hair loss.

For those looking for a safe and effective non-surgical solution, Pollock Clinics offers PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy in their Lower Mainland clinics . It is a hair restoration treatment for women and men that has virtually no side effects and has been proven effective at reversing hair loss.

PRP therapy is an innovative hair restoration treatment that works by injecting concentrated platelets from the patient’s own blood into areas of the scalp. Platelet Rich Plasma injections nourish, stimulate and revive active and dormant hair follicles. The procedure can recruit new hairs to grow, and invigorate and revitalize existing hair. The therapy is non-surgical, with little to no side effects or risk of allergic reaction.

For over 25 years Pollock Clinics has been a trusted provider of expert care, and is one of BC's largest providers of comprehensive Men’s Sexual Health and Wellness.

Widely acclaimed for their no-scalpel no-needle vasectomy and circumcision for babies, boys, and men of all ages, their Lower Mainland clinics offer the groundbreaking PRP hair restoration therapy to women and men experiencing hair loss.

Dr. Neil Pollock
Pollock Clinics
+1 604-717-6200
info@pollockclinics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Pollock Clinics Offers Groundbreaking, Non Surgical Solution for COVID-19 Related Hair Loss

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.