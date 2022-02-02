Pollock Clinics Offers Groundbreaking, Non Surgical Solution for COVID-19 Related Hair Loss
Hair loss after COVID-19 infections has been widely reported as one of the possible long term effects.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may be surprising to many to learn that one of the long term effects of COVID-19 infection may be hair loss. In one study that looked at the long-term consequences of a COVID-19 infection, 22 percent of people who were hospitalized experienced hair loss six months after their infection.
Generally, any physical stressor or trauma that disrupts hormone levels in the body can trigger hair loss. However, continual stress and anxiety such as the one caused by the prolonged pandemic of COVID-19 can have a major impact on the entire body, including the hair follicles. Temporary hair loss is also common after a fever or illness, and fever is indeed a prevalent symptom of COVID-19. A few months after experiencing high fever or after recovering from the illness caused by COVID-19 infection, many people reported seeing noticeable hair loss.
For those looking for a safe and effective non-surgical solution, Pollock Clinics offers PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy in their Lower Mainland clinics . It is a hair restoration treatment for women and men that has virtually no side effects and has been proven effective at reversing hair loss.
PRP therapy is an innovative hair restoration treatment that works by injecting concentrated platelets from the patient’s own blood into areas of the scalp. Platelet Rich Plasma injections nourish, stimulate and revive active and dormant hair follicles. The procedure can recruit new hairs to grow, and invigorate and revitalize existing hair. The therapy is non-surgical, with little to no side effects or risk of allergic reaction.
For over 25 years Pollock Clinics has been a trusted provider of expert care, and is one of BC's largest providers of comprehensive Men’s Sexual Health and Wellness.
Widely acclaimed for their no-scalpel no-needle vasectomy and circumcision for babies, boys, and men of all ages, their Lower Mainland clinics offer the groundbreaking PRP hair restoration therapy to women and men experiencing hair loss.
