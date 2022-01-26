EVERYDAY MATTERS: AN EMPOWERMENT EVENT FOR CREATIVES IN MARCH - NYC
NYC Arts Empire and Blue Gallery NYC to Host a COVID-Safe, Creative’s Networking Event, Arts Presentation and Workshop Series in March for all creatives.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Arts Empire and Blue Gallery to Host a COVID-Safe, Creative’s Networking Event, Arts Presentation and Workshop Series in March. Topics include Branding and Marketing, Theatre in the Non-Profit Sector, Ideas for Resetting and Transforming Careers and a Life Drawing Workshop. There will also be a small exhibit of works by fashion illustrator Nina Edwards, a networking table where attendees can leave/exchange contact cards and take home goodie bags! Refreshments included. Speakers for this event span the globe and include:
● Alicia Kaplan: Artistic Director and Founder of Danisarte, a 501c (3) non-profit bilingual theatre company.
● Nina Edwards: Prestigious Fashion illustrator and teacher of Introduction to Fashion Illustration, Portfolio and Special Projects, and Creative Careers at Pratt Institute’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies (SCPS).
● Betty Manrique: Wellness Consultant and Life Coach who is based in the NYC area and has a vast array of empowerment tips and techniques to jumpstart your reset into the New Year.
● Melissa Schainker: Renowned NYC based artist, exhibiting regularly in the city, but also globally. Her collectors appear as far as Singapore and also across the US. About NYC Arts Empire: NYC Arts Empire is the brainchild of Elaine Mendez and holds pop up art exhibitions throughout New York City in order to promote local artists who were impacted by socio-economic conditions after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. She strives to represent the best of the best and offer our communities arts programming throughout the year.
About Blue Gallery: Blue Gallery has been voted one of NY’s top premiere event venues for 2021. Conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan, subway lines 4,5,6, and the NYC M15 and Crosstown buses are only steps away for visitors. There are also nearby garages available. Please note: This is a ticketed event. Please RSVP to: https://www.nycae.eventbrite.com
