Waste to Energy Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Forecast Report 2027

Market Size – USD 35.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Waste To Energy market are Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Waste To Energy industry for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027.

Key Highlights From The Report

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

The biological segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources and the growing environmental concerns.

The Biogas plants are a significant contributor to the biological segment's growth as it is a low-cost technology and helps to curb down the levels of greenhouse gases & carbon emissions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste To Energy market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Technology

Biogas Plants

Landfill Gas

Fermentation

Thermal Technology

Pyrolysis

Incineration

Gasification

Physical Technology

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the expected market size as well as the growth rate of the Waste To Energy industry for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027?

What are the major drivers influencing the development of the Waste To Energy industry in the years to come?

Who are the top performers and how have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over others?

What are the major trends influencing the growth of the Waste To Energy industry across different countries?

What are different challenges or threats that act as a roadblock for the Waste To Energy market?

What are the different opportunities major vendors can rely on to stay ahead in the Waste To Energy market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027?

The market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research contains the details about the latest events in the Waste To Energy market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Waste To Energy market will be like.

