Outsider Fadde Mikhail Announces Campaign For Congress in CA-26
Political outsider and entertainment/sports agent to take outsider message to Congress.
I’m an outsider with real world experience and my only interest is in doing what’s right for my community, my state, and my country.”AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fadde Mikhail, a political outsider and an agent in the entertainment and sports industry, announced his campaign for Congress today in California’s 26th District against Julia Brownley.
“We’re on the wrong track here in California and nationally,” said Mikhail. “The only way we can turn our economy around, get out from under the grip of high taxes, an economy in freefall, and excessive COVID mandates, is to elect a true outsider to Congress.”
Fadde Mikhail was born in Los Angeles, the first child of Egyptian immigrants. His parents, Albert and Fayza Mikhail, immigrated to the United States legally in the early 1960’s and late 1970’s, respectively.
When Fadde was 5 years old, his father was robbed and beaten while working at the gas station he managed in Culver City, California. The attack left his father with serious injuries and complete loss of hearing. Having a mother who spoke little English and a father recovering from serious injuries, Fadde became an entrepreneur at a young age. He started his own newspaper delivery business when he was 12 years old, delivering copies of the LA Times on his bike, rain or shine. At the age of 14, Fadde landed his first internship with NFL sports agent and legend Gary Wichard. Working for Wichard every summer during high school, he learned how his talents and hard work could be applied in a way that would open doors and change the trajectory of his life.
From there, Fadde entered the sports and entertainment industry, where he became a successful sports agent. Throughout his agent career, Fadde has negotiated over $700 million of contracts and endorsement deals for various NFL Football superstars, including Matt Leinert, Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, CJ Spiller, Kenny Britt, and others. Now a member of the legendary Los Angeles-based Top Dawg Entertainment, Fadde is on the leading edge of the industries driving California’s economy.
“Congress just doesn’t know how to get things done, and that’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. We have politicians 2,500 miles away who don’t understand the real world. They are making policies keeping our kids out of school. They are forcing us to live by one set of rules while they live under a completely different set. Something has to change and that will only happen if we send an outsider to Congress who thinks differently and looks like America.”
“California is the greatest state in the nation, but we are crippled by poor leadership and mismanagement. Our elected leaders are beholden to the special interests. I’m an outsider with real world experience and my only interest is in doing what’s right for my community, my state, and my country.”
Fadde is devoted to his Coptic Orthodox faith and church. It was there that he met his wife, Christine, and they now have three beautiful children and reside in Agoura Hills, California.
Fadde is a Republican who will be competing in the top-two primary on June 7, 2022. To find out more about Fadde Mikhail and his campaign, visit FaddeMikhail.com.
To view his announcement video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYoQncH-8MY.
