Hylant's Alex Clark Promoted to Vice President, Cyber Practice

Alex Clark named vice president of Hylant cyber practice

Hylant recently announced that Alex Clark has been named vice president of its cyber practice.

My mission is to make sure Hylant is positioned to proactively educate our clients about current and emerging risks and to provide sound, ongoing guidance for managing them.” — Alex Clark

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant recently announced that Alex Clark has been named vice president of its cyber practice. He is focused on growing the company’s risk advisory service capabilities for the benefit of the organization’s clients.

“The cyber marketplace has changed dramatically over the past 18 months and will continue to change,” said Clark. “My mission is to make sure Hylant is positioned to proactively educate our clients about current and emerging risks and to provide sound, ongoing guidance for managing them.”

“Cyberattacks are a very real threat to every business today. The methods bad actors use are constantly changing,” said CEO Pat McDaniel, Hylant Specialty Services. “Alex will lead the team in working with our carrier partners and others at home and abroad to assess threats and put them into an actionable context for our clients.”

Clark joined Hylant’s cyber practice in 2020 as a risk advisor. Before that, he worked as a cyber insurance underwriter and account manager for several insurance wholesale, retail and MGA organizations.

“Managing cyber risk is a little like predicting the future. I love that challenge,” said Clark. “Alongside my team, I look forward to helping clients in their efforts to stay ahead of the bad actors and to prepare for what might happen next.”

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

