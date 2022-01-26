High-Performance Alloys Market Production, Size, Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 9.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.52%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High-Performance Alloys market is forecast to reach USD 13.45 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, advanced and renewable metals with strong strength has contributed to the development of the industry. Growing demand for value-added goods has led to competition for alloys increasing. The industry is expected to expand in critical applications, including oil & gas extraction, thermal processing, and petroleum, due to increased demand for alloys. Growth in the use of commercial gas turbine components in power generation is also expected to fuel demand.

The high-performance corrosion-resistant alloys are commonly used in harsh conditions where immense heat and corrosion resistance are paramount to the quality of the final product. Such alloys are widely used in chemical and petrochemical manufacturing, power stations, and the oil and gas industries. The increasing adoption is also due to the renewable and creative smelting, refining, resource recovery, and recycling technologies that the industry is implementing into its production processes, which are expected to push this market.

Key participants include Alcoa Inc., Haynes International Inc., Outokumpu, Precision Castparts Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., RTI International Metals, Timken Company, Aperam SA, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Carpenter Technology, among others.

Developing such alloys is heavily dependent on advancements in the chemical processes. Numerous chemical treatments, such as strengthening the solid solution, give an alloy high thermal stability. Hence, it is anticipated that high initial capital investment, coupled with higher raw material procurement costs, will limit demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the manufacturing of such alloys uses considerable energy consumption, which further increases the manufacturing costs leading to market growth is limited.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In North America, the aerospace segment accounted for 47.3% of the revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2.09 billion. This can be due to the increasing focus on reducing aircraft weight and increasing fuel efficiency along with the presence of key manufacturers in the region.

The APAC is projected to escalate with an anticipated CAGR of 0%, the market in the developing nations like China and India is growing due to the changing industrial sector. Government initiatives such as Make in India, which brought about fast expansion in the country's manufacturing sector, will positively affect regional growth.

That market needs for the alloys in severe circumstances are anticipated to experience substantial development due to their superior properties than ordinary metals. The products are especially valuable in workplaces where alloys are frequently exposed to hazardous situations such as high temperatures, radiations, and strain.

The rising need for industrial gas turbines is intended to generate new opportunities for industry growth because of increasing emphasis on gas-based power plants. Technological developments such as high-temperature strength and excellent oxidation resistance make the product ideal for the production process and help the market growth as well.

The COVID-19 impact:

Covid-19’s spread has affected mineral and alloy activities worldwide. Logistic limitations and reconsiderations of the raw material requirements are becoming a problem for producers of minerals and alloys. Lockdown measures in many countries to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had had a significant impact on manufacturing industries, including closed-down auto and building parts. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries changed. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global High-Performance Alloys market on the basis of material type, product, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Nonferrous

Platinum group metals

Refractory

Superalloys

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Gas Turbine

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

