TBI Agents Investigating Shelby County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in Cordova involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle near Houston Levee and Pisgah Road that was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) out of Millington. A traffic stop was initiated but the driver failed to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle, resulting in a standoff. As negotiations continued, the Shelby County SWAT Team responded to the scene. After approximately an hour of negotiations, the driver was able to breach the barricade and flee the scene in the vehicle. A slow-speed chase ensued with the driver leading officers for about five miles to a dead-end along Dexter Road near Milbery Street in Cordova. According to preliminary information from the scene, around 2 a.m., the driver exited the vehicle with a weapon resulting in a SWAT officer firing and striking the individual. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.