COVID-19: Morocco Records 6,362 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 4.2Mln People Receive Third Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, January 26 - Morocco recorded 6,362 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Tuesday, adding that 9,802 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,643,727 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,056,636, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,226,358people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,107,525 while recoveries increase to 1,033,693, i.e. a recovery rate of 93.3%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,732), Fez-Meknes (1,101), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (908), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (857), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (326), Marrakech-Safi (325), Eastern region (306), Souss-Massa (290), Draa-Tafilalet (210), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (124), Guelmim-Oued Noun (118) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (65).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,201 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 34 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (15), Souss-Massa (6), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (5), Marrakech-Safi (2), Fez-Meknes (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (1), Eastern region (1), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1).

The number of active cases has reached 58,631, including 691 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 25 January 2022

 

