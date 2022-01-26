Denver-Based Photographer Logan Weaver Passes 1.5 Billion Photo Views
Logan Weaver is the king of stunning imagery. But he’s not keeping it to himself. His photos have amassed 1.5 billion views on a free-use photo-sharing site.
What’s more valuable to me than any amount of money, is knowing that people are benefiting from my work and appreciating my art.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logan Weaver (@LGNWVR) picked up a camera when he was just ten years old and without knowing it, picked up the key to his future. Over the next 12 years, Logan would take tens of thousands of photos, each one better than the last.
— Logan Weaver
It was during Logan’s first semester at the University of Denver in 2017 after walking out of his calculus 1001 lecture feeling uninspired and unmotivated, that he realized he had a different calling. Logan loved traveling the world and creating beautiful content for no one else but himself. However, with more and more people seeing his photos and asking him to take theirs, he saw an opportunity. He saved up his money from working a serving job to buy a more professional camera. He saw it as an investment — and an investment it was.
5 years, 200,000 followers, 1.5 billion views, many dollars earned, and hundreds of thousands of miles traveled later, Logan is now successfully running his own global photography, filmmaking, and digital marketing business full time. Logan travels the world creating content for brands like BMW, Rolex, Maker’s Mark, and Yeezy to name a few. When he is not working on client projects, he is shooting models, amazing cars, travel, and lifestyle work in his home bases of Denver, Los Angeles, and Oahu. You can take a look at more of Logan’s client work on his website.
With over 200,000 people on Instagram following Logan for his incredible work, one can only imagine that he would guard his photos with his life, only making them exclusively available for his followers to admire, right? Wrong. In August 2019, Logan uploaded his first photo to a royalty-free and free-use photo-sharing site, Unsplash. At the time, Logan was looking for any opportunity to get some exposure and share his work with any fresh eyes he could find. To Logan’s shock, his photo had amassed over 100,000 views in the first 24 hours of being live on Unsplash, after being promoted to the editorial feed. In the months and years to come, Logan would continue to share his photos on Unsplash in bulk. He would choose his favorites from any given shoot and upload them to his profile. In his first month on the platform, Logan had received 881,170 views and 1,997 downloads. In his second month, Logan’s views were 5,237,030 and his photos had been downloaded 16,949 times. These figures seemed incomprehensible. 5 million was an unfathomable amount of people. Excited with the newfound exposure, Logan began to share the news with friends and family. While they were supportive and enthused, many people expressed concern that Logan was making his photos freely available for commercial use. Logan’s dad asked him if this was something he was truly comfortable with. Logan appreciated his father’s perspective and reflected on what he had been asked. In the days following that conversation, Logan made a decision that would change his life.
According to Logan, “What’s more valuable to me than any amount of money, is knowing that people are benefiting from my work and appreciating my art.” Logan went on to say, “Unsplash enables people from around the world to be inspired, be more productive, educate, and entertain. Not making a profit off my photos seems a small price to pay to contribute to that cause.”.
Today, Logan has surpassed one billion views. 1,527,575,193 to be exact. His photos have been downloaded 3,016,400 times. Someone clicked on a photo that Logan took and decided to download it into their life over three million times. Logan said, “It takes my breath away.” when asked how that statistic makes him feel. Logan’s photos have been spotted in countless articles for major brands, universities, organizations, and companies. Logan will see one of his photos on a billboard, or in a presentation at a meeting, or even on an iPhone wallpaper in an Apple ad, and instead of feeling cheated out of compensation, Logan reports feeling fulfilled, appreciative, and as though his work is making an impact on the world. Logan is constantly getting emails and direct messages thanking him for his photos, being asked to provide creative insight into how his photos are used and being recruited by new clients who noticed him on Unsplash first.
Seldom is it that you see a young creator and entrepreneur with a unique level of talent and poise be willing to share their gift with the world without compensation, but Logan is a rare breed. He is an artist and a visionary. A leader and a trailblazer. He is a role model to his own generation. At just 22 years old, Logan has a long and successful caterer ahead of him and the masses are on the edge of their seats to see what he will do next.
