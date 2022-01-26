Global Potato Protein Market to reach US$ 249.1 Mn by 2032 – FMI Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The sales of potato protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 121.1 Mn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 249.1 Mn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% for 2022-2032.
According to the report, the rising demand for healthier and plant-based food alternatives will stoke growth of the market. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the market. It covers key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market. The report profiles some of the leading market players examines the impact of their growth strategies on the overall market.
“In the coming years, the potato protein market will gain impetus from the rising demand in developed regions. The rising demand for healthier meat alternatives and inclination towards plant-based protein will increase potato protein sales in regions such as North America, Europe and Latin America,” said a lead analyst at FMI
It includes in-depth insights into the potato protein market. Some of these are:
• The estimated value of the market was at US$ 84.6 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.
• Regionally, North America emerged as a key market for potato protein.
• Europe and Latin America will report steady rise as key markets for potato protein.
• Among potato protein types, concentrates will witness high demand through the forecast period.
• Key players are likely to focus on introducing new products to stay relevant in the market.
Increasing Application in Food and Beverages Sector to Boost Growth
Potato protein is widely used in infant formulas, food supplements and dairy products. Therefore, the increasing consumption of dietary protein will bode well for the market. Furthermore, the market is expected to gain from the expansion of the food industry. Because countries such as China, India, and Brazil exhibit high food demand, they are identified as some of the most lucrative markets for potato protein. In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among consumers will enable growth in the market
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading players operating in the potato protein market are (Avebe, Tereos, Agrana, Roquette, Omega Protein, Pepees Group, Emsland Group, Meelunie, KMC Ingredients, Südstärke, AKV Langholt, PPZ Niechlow and others.
As a result of increasing competition, potato protein manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving sourcing processes. Their expansion strategies are further aided by agreements between them and local players across emerging market. These companies are particularly focusing on catering to changing consumer preference across various applications.
Get Valuable Insights into Potato Protein Market
Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global potato protein market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2028. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of type, the potato protein market is split between isolates and concentrates. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into food and beverages and feed. Regionally, the market is categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.
Debashish Roy
