Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched US currency from the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

https://youtu.be/GQk1eMKtb4c

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.