Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,648 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.

 

  • At approximately 12:34 pm, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, NW. The suspect acted as if they had a weapon and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-010-302
  • At approximately 2:12 pm, on Monday, January 24, 2022, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, NW. The suspect acted as if they had a weapon and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-010-756

 

On Monday, January 24, 2022, 18 year-old Damarrion Satterwhite, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fourth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.