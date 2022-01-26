Drug-Free Asthma Symptom Management At Home – AirPhysio OPEP Product Launched

Life Wellness Healthcare has expanded its online store to meet increased demand for the AirPhysio OPEP device. This breathing aid helps customers with asthma to strengthen their lungs and clean the airway.

/EIN News/ -- Tweed Heads, Australia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly expanded store gives more customers the chance to buy the award-winning device to manage their respiratory condition. It’s suitable even for those who consider themselves acute or severe.



Studies show that around 25 million Americans are currently suffering from asthma. The condition narrows the airway, triggering bursts of coughing and making it hard to breathe. The newly expanded store provides effective and drug-free symptom relief.

The AirPhysio breathing aid works through oscillating positive expiratory pressure. This natural process creates vibration, which loosens the bond of mucus on the airway.

By expelling mucus more easily, customers can breathe easier throughout the day. Regular use of the product also strengthens the lungs.

The company explains that the device is quick and easy to use, and only requires around five minutes to generate positive results. Customers wanting to maximize their lung health can combine their purchase with a filter, which improves hygiene.

One of the main benefits of using the device is that it’s completely drug-free. Customers can pair it with their traditional treatment approach to clean their airway and reduce coughing.

The Australian-made product is ready to ship from the USA, and can be delivered all across the country. Flexible payment options are available, and customers can either purchase a model individually or in bulk.

Life Wellness Healthcare is an online store that understands the impact respiratory issues have on customers’ lifestyle. The team has firsthand experience with such conditions, and strives to provide effective solutions for symptom management.

Alongside the traditional AirPhysio, customers can also buy sport versions of the device, and specialist children’s options. A variety of other products can also be found, including spacers and spirometers for improving and measuring breathing.

A recent customer said: “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it works.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

