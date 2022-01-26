Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill a Metropolitan Police Officer While Armed (Gun): 1300 Block of Spring Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill a Metropolitan Police Officer while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the 1300 block of Spring Road, Northwest.

At approximately 8:58 pm, on-duty, uniformed MPD officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of Spring Road, Northwest. The officers attempted to make contact with an adult male at this location. As an officer was exiting the vehicle, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times towards the officers. The suspect then fled the scene. An officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

An illegal firearm with an extended magazine, believed to have been used by the suspect, was recovered inside of a nearby residence and can be seen in the below photo.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, pursuant to a United States District Court Arrest Warrant for an escape offense, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 28 year-old Davon Easton, of Northwest, DC.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Easton was also charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed, Felony Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

We would like to thank our federal partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division, for their assistance on the scene and evidence processing in this case. We would also like to thank the US Marshals for their assistance in the apprehension of the suspect in this case. As soon as these crimes occurred, these agencies did not hesitate to offer us their assistance and support.