Arrest Made in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.

At approximately 12:34 pm, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, NW. The suspect acted as if they had a weapon and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-010-302

At approximately 2:12 pm, on Monday, January 24, 2022, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, NW. The suspect acted as if they had a weapon and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-010-756

On Monday, January 24, 2022, 18 year-old Damarrion Satterwhite, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.