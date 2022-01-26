Smart Greenhouse Market and Intelligent Greenhouse Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Healthy CAGR, Global Demand, Sales Revenue, Development Status by Key Players Analysis, Opportunity & Forecast to 2028 | Market Reports World

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Smart Greenhouse Market” research report 2022-20228 examines the global and regional markets' growth prospects in a comprehensive and systematic manner. The global business Smart Greenhouse analysis delves into a variety of topics, including classification, implementation, meanings, and the supply chain framework. The numerous dynamics, such as development goals, production scenarios, and cost analyses, are also explained in the study. Tariffs, market costs, gross margins, and rates are all covered in detail in the study. The global Smart Greenhouse industry research depicts global product demand and addresses the market's most pressing concerns. The paper also discusses the sub-segments, based on revenue for the base year and projected year.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Greenhouse market size is estimated to be worth US$ 991.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1169.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the review period.”

About Smart Greenhouse Market:

Smart greenhouse is based on the vision of a greenhouse that would maintain a perfect micro-climate for a particular crop being cultivated inside. It would be perfectly tailored to the vegetation inside to maximize its efficiency. In some regions, smart greenhouse is also the best choice for water saving due to the advanced irrigation system. In recent years, people also access to electric power through solar-photovoltaic technology.

Smart greenhouse has cognitive abilities to sense its surrounding environment and either use or block certain features to maintain the micro-climate. Such environment variables that are most important for crop are air temperature and soil humidity level. Control systems get information through specific sensors and compare it with set value to judge whether or not to change the state of HVAC system and irrigation system.

Generally, a smart greenhouse should have several components like control system, HVAC system, irrigation system, growing light and others. With these systems, smart greenhouses are widely applied in the cultivations of Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, and Nursery Crops.

List of BEST KEY PLAYERS Listed in Smart Greenhouse Market Report are:

SMART GREENHOUSE MARKET SEGMENTATION AS FOLLOWS: -

By Type:

Glass Smart Greenhouse

PC Board Smart Greenhouse

Plastic Film Smart Greenhouse

Hollow Perspex Smart Greenhouse

By Application:

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruit Plants

Nursery Crops

Others

The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Smart Greenhouse in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Smart Greenhouse Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028. Smart Greenhouse Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report. Smart Greenhouse Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2022 to 2028 of Smart Greenhouse industry. The global Smart Greenhouse Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2022, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Smart Greenhouse Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered. Smart Greenhouse Market Report also mentions the market share accrued by each product in the Smart Greenhouse market, along with the production growth.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart Greenhouse market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Smart Greenhouse market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart Greenhouse manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Greenhouse with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Smart Greenhouse submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Part II

Global Intelligent Greenhouse Market Research Report 2022 Overview:

Global Intelligent Greenhouse Market research 2022 study entails a thorough examination of the industry's future and current conditions. The study also breaks down market size, both in terms of volume and value, and market share, by geography. Market classifications, applications, primary supply chain structure, and principles are all discussed in the Intelligent Greenhouse market. The most recent market analysis survey, which is aimed at a global audience, looks at development patterns, the growth status of main regions, and a business outlook overview. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Intelligent Greenhouse market share, global consumer prices, and annual growth rate was also examined in the study.

Major KEY PLAYERS Listed in Intelligent Greenhouse Market Report are:

Venlo

Palram

RBI

Kubo

Nexus Corporation

Agra Tech

Luiten

Atlas Manufacturing

AgrowTec

TOP Greenhouse

FatDragon

Fenglong Technology

Hua Kun

HuiZhong XingTong

Shangyang Greenhouse

Shanghai Jinong

Xinyu Greenhouse

NongBang Greenhouse

GaoZongZhi

Nanjing Tengyong

Jin Zhi You

Qingzhou Jinxin

Intelligent Greenhouse Market Segmentation by Type:

Hydroponic

Non-Hydroponic

Intelligent Greenhouse Market Segmentation by Application:

Flower Planting

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Cultivation

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Intelligent Greenhouse in these regions, from 2015 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Smart Greenhouse market?

What was the size of the emerging Smart Greenhouse market by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the emerging Smart Greenhouse market in 2028?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Smart Greenhouse market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Greenhouse market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Smart Greenhouse market?

What are the Smart Greenhouse market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Greenhouse Industry?

