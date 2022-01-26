Clothing stores boost sales ahead of holiday

VIETNAM, January 26 - Signs of discounts and sales are everywhere. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — There is only one week left until the Lunar New Year (Tết), and people's shopping needs are increasing. To attract customers, fashion stores in Hà Nội have launched many attractive promotions.

At the end of the year, fashion stores race to release goods to recover capital after a year of struggling with the pandemic; goods range from only a few tens of thousands Vietnamese đồng to hundreds of thousands.

There are signs of discounts and sales everywhere at the end of the year. Clothing stores are crowded and parking lots are full, especially on weekends. Many have to park in the road and wait.

Having just bought a shirt with a discount of VNĐ69,000 (US$3) and a winter shirt with a discount of 30 per cent, a customer said that Tết was the ideal time to hunt for clothes because of the big discounts.

After Tết, stores gradually switch to selling summer clothes, so many winter clothes were discounted, so shopping at this time can save a lot, she added.

Shoe shops also attract a lot of customers, especially children's shoe stores. However, buying at the end of the year can be difficult as even though the prices are reduced, the right sizes may no longer be available.

Holding bags of many different fashion brands, Đoàn Thị Thu Trâm, told the Báo Giao Thông (Transport) newspaper that she had bought three items that cost less than VNĐ1 million. Even though they were discounted and the designs were not the latest, she still chose quality products. — VNS