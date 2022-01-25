Submit Release
Vice President Lai arrives in Los Angeles en route to Honduras

The delegation led by Vice President Lai Ching-te to attend the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived at the first stop on their journey, with their charter flight transiting through Los Angeles International Airport on the morning of January 25 local time (evening of the same day Taipei time).

Upon the delegation's arrival, Representative to the United States Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴) and American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty boarded the plane to welcome Vice President Lai, while Consul General of Honduras in Los Angeles Maria Fernanda Rivera greeted the vice president and presented him with flowers as he disembarked from the flight. Shortly after, Vice President Lai and his delegation left for their hotel where they received a warm welcome from members of our overseas community.

Vice President Lai arrives in Los Angeles en route to Honduras

