Global Fireworks Market Growth, Statistics, Size Estimation Forecast 2022-2027 | Latest Industry Innovations, Emerging Trends, Breakdown and Data Triangulation, Future Demands, Product and Services SWOT Analysis, and Regional Overview

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL FIREWORKS MARKET OUTLOOK 2022 : The global Fireworks market was valued at USD 2481.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3243.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

Scope of the Fireworks Market Report:

Fireworks are a kind of beautiful things can send out variety colors spark when light it in air, main make up from gunpowder and medicinal usher. Spark present different colors is due to burning of different metals occur flame test. It usually used in holiday celebrate.

Global Fireworks main players are Standard, Sri Kaliswari, Panda, Lidu , Zhongzhou, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 65%.



List of Key Players in Fireworks Market Report Are:

Standard (IN)

Sri Kaliswari (IN)

Ajanta (IN)

Coronation (IN)

Sony (IN)

Diamond Sparkler (US)

GROUPE F (FR)

Panda (CN)

Lidu (CN)

Zhongzhou (CN)

Liuyang (CN)

Guandu (CN)

Jeeton (CN)

Qingtai (CN)

Bull (CN)

Hekou (CN)

Dahu (CN)

Dancing (CN)

Shenma (CN)

Jinsheng Group (CN)

Sanlink Group (CN)

Fuxiang (CN)

Hefung (CN)

Shenghong (CN)

Shengding (CN)

Meaning (CN)

Juntai (CN)

Shijihong (CN)

Kim TAE (CN)

Qianzi (CN)

COVID-19 sickness began to spread all over the world at the beginning of 2021, infecting countless individuals in general, and important governments all over the world imposed foot restrictions and work stoppage orders. Aside from the clinical supplies and life support items organizations, most endeavors have been significantly impacted, and Fireworks adventures have been severely impacted.

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Category A

Category B

Category C

Category D

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Government

Company

Individual

Others

Major Highlights of TOC:

1 Fireworks Market Overview

2 Fireworks Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Fireworks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Fireworks Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Fireworks Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Fireworks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Fireworks Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

