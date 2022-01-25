President of Uzbekistan attends Central Asia – China Online Summit

UZBEKISTAN, January 25 - On January 25, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an Online Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia and China, organized on the initiative of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The event was also attended by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The leaders of the countries summed up the results of 30 years of cooperation between Central Asia and China, exchanged views on the current issues and priority areas of multifaceted cooperation for the future.

The President of Uzbekistan congratulated the participants on the anniversary date and noted that over the past time, comprehensive strategic relations between Uzbekistan and China have become dynamic and stable.

Voicing the priorities of cooperation, the President of Uzbekistan took the initiative to develop a New Economic Dialogue Strategy “China – Central Asia”, designed to ensure unhindered trade and the formation of a common space of industrial cooperation and localization. The President of Uzbekistan also emphasized the importance of developing system solutions to ensure uninterrupted cargo flow and the development of trans-regional logistics networks along China – Central Asia route. It was proposed to start the practical implementation of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway construction project this year.

The Head of the state drew the attention of the summit participants to the need to unite efforts for the widespread introduction of digital technologies. It was proposed to create a joint platform “Intellectual Silk Road” at IT parks.

Cooperation in healthcare and combating infectious diseases was called an important area of cooperation. The readiness to continue the partnership with China in the development, testing and production of vaccines was expressed. The Uzbek side also supports mutual recognition of vaccination passports, which will facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dwelt on the task of reducing poverty, calling its solution the most important condition for ensuring the well-being of the population. In this regard, Uzbekistan is interested in further cooperation with China on the modernization of the agricultural sector, the cultivation of crops on saline lands, the establishment of production chains between cities and villages.

In addition, the President of Uzbekistan called for close interaction and joint implementation of proactive measures to meet the rapidly growing food needs of the population during the pandemic. It was proposed to jointly initiate the adoption of a resolution of the UN General Assembly on ensuring food security in a pandemic.

The need for jointly promoting the climate agenda within the framework of building the “Green Silk Road” was also noted.

An initiative was put forward to develop a roadmap to ensure environmentally friendly development aimed at intensifying investment and technological cooperation in alternative energy. The main attention was paid to the issues of further rapprochement of the peoples of Central Asia and China, the expansion of cultural-humanitarian exchange.

The Leader of Uzbekistan proposed to declare next year the “Year of Culture and Art of the Peoples of Central Asia and China” with an emphasis on academic and student programs, youth forums and sports competitions.

The President of Uzbekistan also touched upon the issues of continuing cooperation in strengthening regional security. The importance of coordinating joint efforts in the Afghan direction in the interests of implementing the “Safe Silk Road” concept was noted.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished the Chinese people a successful holding of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Following the summit, a Joint Statement was adopted, which reflected common approaches to key issues of further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between the Central Asian states and China.

Source: UzA